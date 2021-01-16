Fresh Air Weekend: Fran Lebowitz; The Legacy Of Activist William Monroe Trotter

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Fran Lebowitz's 'Pretend It's A City' Is The NYC Trip You Can't Take Right Now: The show features the humorist's conversations with Martin Scorsese on many topics, Manhattan in particular. "If I dropped the Hope Diamond on the floor of a subway car, I'd leave it there," she says.

Joshua Abrams' Chameleonic Quartet Gets Exuberantly Ornery On 'Cloud Script': Abrams' quartet can groove and play pretty, but they can also do free jazz. Their new album is about being part of something bigger, where each player is stronger for all the ways they interlock.

'Black Radical' Traces The Life And Legacy Of Activist William Monroe Trotter: Trotter was a Black newspaper editor in the early 20th century who advocated for civil rights by organizing mass protests. Historian Kerri Greenidge tells his story in her new book.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Fran Lebowitz's 'Pretend It's A City' Is The NYC Trip You Can't Take Right Now

Joshua Abrams' Chameleonic Quartet Gets Exuberantly Ornery On 'Cloud Script'

'Black Radical' Traces The Life And Legacy Of Activist William Monroe Trotter

