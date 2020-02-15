Fresh Air Weekend: Trump's 'Disinformation' Campaign; Michael Pollan On Caffeine

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Journalist Details 'Brazen Ways' Trump Will Use His Power To Get Reelected: "What you have is a presidential campaign that is pushing lies and distortions and conspiracy theories into the bloodstream at an unprecedented rate," says Atlantic writer McKay Coppins.

'And Then We Danced' Is A Vivid Story Of Forbidden Love, Set To A Familiar Groove: In Tbilisi, Georgia, two male dancers in the national dance ensemble embark on a secret love affair. It's a fairly straightforward drama of first love — enhanced by the vitality of the setting.

Michael Pollan Explains Caffeine Cravings (And Why You Don't Have To Quit): When Pollan decided to write about caffeine, he gave it up — cold turkey. "I just couldn't focus," he says. "I was irritable. I lost confidence." Caffeine reshapes the brain in surprising ways

