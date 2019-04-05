Friday News Roundup - Domestic

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a subpoena for the full, unredacted report into the 2016 election.

“The Constitution charges Congress with holding the president accountable for alleged official misconduct,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said in his opening remarks. “That job requires us to evaluate the evidence for ourselves — not the attorney general’s summary, not a substantially redacted synopsis, but the full report and the underlying evidence.”

The Judiciary Committee also approved subpoenas for former White House counsel Don McGahn, former Trump adviser and White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former White House deputy counsel Ann Donaldson.

Meanwhile, House Democrats have asked the IRS to release six years of President Trump’s personal and business tax returns.

When will the Mueller report be released? And what might we learn from these subpoenaed individuals?

Amid a migrant crisis, President Trump backed off his threat to close the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

“We’re going to give them a one-year warning, and if the drugs don’t stop or largely stop, we’re going to put tariffs on Mexico and products, particularly cars. And if that doesn’t stop the drugs, we close the border,” he said in a press conference on Thursday.

We spoke with El Paso mayor Dee Margo earlier this week about the crisis at the southern border. He told us closing the border would “be an economic crippler back and forth. About 50,000 employees cross over daily from Mexico to El Paso.”

Julián Aguilar of The Texas Tribune also weighed in on the ramifications. He said in 2018, El Paso did $78 billion worth of trade across border — but closing it wouldn’t just affect economics. “This is gonna hit the whole social fabric of the border. Folks in my family still live in Juarez and come back across,” he told us.

What can be done to mitigate the migrant crisis?

We’ll also get into the administration’s efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act, the latest on the White House security clearance scandal, allegations against Joe Biden, newly-elected Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and much more.

Text by Kathryn Fink.

GUESTS

Jane Coaston, Senior politics reporter, Vox; @cjane87

Eugene Scott, Political reporter, The Washington Post; @Eugene_Scott

Peter Baker, Chief White House correspondent, The New York Times; @peterbakernyt

