Fuzzy Signal Caused By Atmospheric Conditions

Atmospheric interference in radio signals and reception

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Every spring, summer, and early fall, generally in the mornings, listeners may occasionally experience a fuzzy or noisy signal. Our transmitters and your radio are fine – this disruption is caused by tropospheric ducting, also called temperature inversion.

When the air gets warmer in higher altitudes and cooler in lower altitudes, this atmospheric condition permits interference with local stations by distant stations on the same frequency. The fuzzy signal generally will clear up by noon.

Also, under certain atmospheric conditions, signals from other FM stations can be reflected beyond their normal coverage area – and that can cause noisy reception where you’re listening.

There’s more information about signal interference on our website, KGOU.org.

Take a few minutes to read it, and let us know if you have any questions.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.