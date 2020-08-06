 Gov. Stitt Doesn't Think Oklahoma Needs Another Stimulus Package | KGOU
KGOU

Gov. Stitt Doesn't Think Oklahoma Needs Another Stimulus Package

By & StateImpact Oklahoma 1 hour ago
  • Governor Stitt provides an update on the the State's COVID-19 Hospital Surge Plan
    Governor Stitt provides an update on the the State's COVID-19 Hospital Surge Plan
    Screen capture

As Congress and the White House quarrel over how to tackle a new stimulus package, Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Thursday he believes Oklahoma doesn’t need one.

Congress is hashing out a second coronavirus relief package. President Donald Trump said that if the fight drags on, he’s considering bypassing Congress to authorize support programs through executive order. But during a coronavirus update on Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said that for Oklahoma, that isn’t necessary. 

 

"I don’t think we need another stimulus package, no. We’ve told our federal delegation; we’ve told the White House that."

Congress passed The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act in March.  It contained more than two trillion dollars in spending, about a billion of it going to Oklahoma. The governor has made several announcements about programs that funding supported in recent weeks. Most recently, a two hundred and fifty-million-dollar support program for Oklahoma’s cities and towns, announced Thursday. But there are still millions of dollars to be designated. 

 

"We have not even got our 1.2 billion that we’ve spent so far -- that we were allocated so far in OK -- we haven’t got it out. Our message back to the White House was before we go to the well and do another two trillion-dollar bailout, let’s make sure and get these moneys out the door first."

 

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Tags: 
CARES Act
Gov Stitt

Related Content

Eviction Filings Likely To Increase In Oklahoma As Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends

By Jul 24, 2020
Signs hang from the windows of an apartment in Washington, D.C., on May 20. Housing advocates and landlords alike say if Congress doesn't extend or replace federal unemployment payments, millions of Americans won't be able to afford to pay their rent.
ANDREW HARNIK / AP

The federal moratorium that has protected some tenants from eviction expires Friday, July 24. As a result, eviction filings in Oklahoma are expected to increase.