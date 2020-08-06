Gov. Stitt Doesn't Think Oklahoma Needs Another Stimulus Package

As Congress and the White House quarrel over how to tackle a new stimulus package, Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Thursday he believes Oklahoma doesn’t need one.

Congress is hashing out a second coronavirus relief package. President Donald Trump said that if the fight drags on, he’s considering bypassing Congress to authorize support programs through executive order. But during a coronavirus update on Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said that for Oklahoma, that isn’t necessary.

"I don’t think we need another stimulus package, no. We’ve told our federal delegation; we’ve told the White House that."

Congress passed The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act in March. It contained more than two trillion dollars in spending, about a billion of it going to Oklahoma. The governor has made several announcements about programs that funding supported in recent weeks. Most recently, a two hundred and fifty-million-dollar support program for Oklahoma’s cities and towns, announced Thursday. But there are still millions of dollars to be designated.

"We have not even got our 1.2 billion that we’ve spent so far -- that we were allocated so far in OK -- we haven’t got it out. Our message back to the White House was before we go to the well and do another two trillion-dollar bailout, let’s make sure and get these moneys out the door first."

