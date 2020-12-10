Gov. Stitt Expands Oklahoma's Coronavirus Control Measures

The state of Oklahoma will begin limiting capacity at indoor events, including youth sporting events, on Monday. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced an executive order on Thursday afternoon.





Youth sporting events will be limited to four spectators per player or 50 percent of the venue’s capacity, whichever is lower. Indoor events other than church will be at 50 percent of the venue’s capacity.



For several months, Stitt announced no new control measures. But that has shifted. He placed a closing time of 11 p.m. on indoor bars and restaurants last month, and announced the capacity limits today.



“Really it’s about hospital capacity right now," Stitt said. "With the hospitals really being exhausted, and at a point where they're getting at capacity.”



In the state’s most recent coronavirus daily report, only 4 percent of the state’s ICU beds were available, and more than 1,600 OKlahomans were hospitalized for the virus.

