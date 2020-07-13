Grants Fund Innovative Reporting

This is the Manager’s Minute.

KGOU, StateImpact Oklahoma and our public radio partners are ramping up efforts to report on the 2020 elections through Oklahoma Engaged.

We’ve had to adjust our plan due to COVID-19, but our goal is still to deliver innovative political reporting that focuses more on voters than candidates. We want to learn what motivates voters’ decision-making and how they select candidates to support in this rapidly-changing campaign season.

We’re able to do this innovative reporting thanks to a grant from the Inasmuch Foundation to Oklahoma Engaged.

We are also glad to announce that KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma will expand reporting on education this year and how the coronavirus outbreak has caused schools, parents and students to adjust. This reporting is made possible through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

These are ambitious projects, but this is a very important year. With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.