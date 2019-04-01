Have You Gone Live On Facebook? Share Your Thoughts About Facebook Live

Facebook Live has allowed the platform's billions of users to broadcast live at any moment. NPR is interested in learning more about users' experiences with the platform.

What do you think of Facebook Live? Have you ever watched a Facebook Live video in real time or after the fact? If so, please share your thoughts with us below or click here. Your responses could be used in an upcoming story. An NPR producer may contact you in the coming weeks.

Editor's note: From 2016 through 2017, Facebook paid NPR and some other news organizations for the videos they ran on the social media site.

