Helen Marriage: How Can Large-Scale Performance Art Inspire Wonder And Creativity?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Jumpstarting Creativity.

In 2006, Helen Marriage convinced London officials to let a 40-foot elephant puppet parade through the streets. The result? Four magical days that sparked the imaginations of one million people.

Helen Marriage is the co-founder and director of Artichoke, a London-based company that produces large-scale street performance art.

Previously, Marriage served for 7 years as director of the Salisbury Festival and an associate director of the London International Festival of Theatre (LIFT).

She was awarded a Loeb Fellowship at Harvard Graduate School of Design in 2012 and an MBE for services to the arts in the New Year's Honours list in 2016.

