The Hit List: Best Music Of 2020 Edition

This year may have been the worst but for many people, pop culture and music provided a much-needed respite.

As 2020 comes to an end, music listeners are looking back at some of the best songs and albums of the year. With Taylor Swift’s double threat albums to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s banger “WAP,” this year was full of hits that landed just in time. Meanwhile, women lead Grammy nominations this year in rock and country.

We’re covering the standout music moments of 2020.

Find our other recommendations from previous versions of The Hit List here.



2020’s Top Albums, According To Our Guests

Matt Schonfeld

Angelic Hoodrat, Kenny Mason

Descendant of Caine, Ka

Double Goodbyes, Ivan Ave

Honey For Wounds, Ego Ella May

Hold Space For Me, Orion Sun



Jason Lipshutz

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

The Neon Skyline, Andy Shauf

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Meet The Woo Vol. 2, Pop Smoke

Women In Music Pt. III, Haim



Kiana Fitzgerald

Untitled (Black Is), SAULT,

Heaven or Hell, Don Toliver

F**k the World, Brent Faiyaz

Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert

Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle

We also included their top songs from this year on our 2020 playlist. We made this just for you (and included many of the artists we had on this year). Enjoy!

