The Hit List: Best Music Of 2020 Edition

This year may have been the worst but for many people, pop culture and music provided a much-needed respite.
As 2020 comes to an end, music listeners are looking back at some of the best songs and albums of the year. With Taylor Swift’s double threat albums to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s banger “WAP,” this year was full of hits that landed just in time. Meanwhile, women lead Grammy nominations this year in rock and country.
We’re covering the standout music moments of 2020.
2020’s Top Albums, According To Our Guests
Matt Schonfeld
Angelic Hoodrat, Kenny Mason
Descendant of Caine, Ka
Double Goodbyes, Ivan Ave
Honey For Wounds, Ego Ella May
Hold Space For Me, Orion Sun
Jason Lipshutz
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
The Neon Skyline, Andy Shauf
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Meet The Woo Vol. 2, Pop Smoke
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Kiana Fitzgerald
Untitled (Black Is), SAULT,
Heaven or Hell, Don Toliver
F**k the World, Brent Faiyaz
Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert
Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle
We also included their top songs from this year on our 2020 playlist. We made this just for you (and included many of the artists we had on this year). Enjoy!