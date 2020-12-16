The Hit List: Best Video Games Of 2020 Edition

Since the start of the pandemic, many have turned to film and television to find an escape in their daily routines. But with video games like Animal Crossing and The Last of Us Part Two, some people are not just escaping – they’re playing – in new worlds.

This month saw the release of the highly anticipated action role-playing video game, CyberPunk 2077. It’s also a time for gamers to reflect on some of the best releases of the year.

Find our other recommendations from previous versions of The Hit List here.

And we’re glad we’ve got an expert on the case. Producer Kaity Kline also reviews video games for NPR. One of her latest reviews was of Genshin Impact.

Here are some favorites of the year from our guests:

Charlie Hall:

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Star Wars: Squadrons

Crusader Kings 3

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Half-Life: Alyx

Matt Kim:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Ash Parrish:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Hades

Paper Mario Origami King

Persona 5 Royal

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

We bring you another episode of the “Hit List” to talk about the best video games of 2020 and the games that brought us together.

