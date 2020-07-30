How To Stay Healthy During The COVID-19 Pandemic

If you live in the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going anywhere. Given that there are fewer places to go, fewer things to do and so many more worries, it’s not surprising that some are noticing the numbers on the bathroom scale climb higher.

Fitness enthusiasts call these weight gains the “Quarantine 15.” And it might not be coming off very soon. Gyms are largely closed. Fitness classes are on hiatus. Americans are moving around less (for a very good reason). There’s no end to the pandemic in sight, which has some worried about their health.

Fitness experts are advising clients and fellow exercise nuts on the best ways to stay in shape at home. But therapists and other mental health professionals are warning people against shaming themselves about their weight during this difficult period. The pressure of full time childcare, trying to make rent, working longer hours, and much more, life in the pandemic can feel heavy enough.

What are the best strategies for staying mentally and physically fit during the pandemic? And when just getting through the day seems hard — how can we find the motivation to stay healthy?

