Inside A Secret Library In Syria

In a small Syrian town called Darayya, residents found refuge from the country’s civil war in an unlikely place: a secret library.

Amid 2016’s violence, a group scavenged dilapidated buildings, risking their lives to collect books to build underground library from scratch.

Anas Ahmad, one of the founders of the library, told BBC reporter Mike Thomson:



“In many cases we get books from bomb or shell-damaged homes. The majority of these places are near the front line, so collecting them is very dangerous.”



The library represents a community clinging to hope and investing in the future even when it feels out of sight.

We’ll speak to Thomson about his book, “Syria’s Secret Library: Reading and Redemption in a Town Under Siege,” and the state of the library today.

