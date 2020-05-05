 Inside A Secret Library In Syria | KGOU
Inside A Secret Library In Syria

By Haili Blassingame
  • A young girl named Islam reads a book to her mother.
Originally published on May 5, 2020 1:57 pm

In a small Syrian town called Darayya, residents found refuge from the country’s civil war in an unlikely place: a secret library. 

Amid 2016’s violence, a group scavenged dilapidated buildings, risking their lives to collect books to build underground library from scratch. 

Anas Ahmad, one of the founders of the library, told BBC reporter Mike Thomson: 

“In many cases we get books from bomb or shell-damaged homes. The majority of these places are near the front line, so collecting them is very dangerous.” 

The library represents a community clinging to hope and investing in the future even when it feels out of sight.  

We’ll speak to Thomson about his book, “Syria’s Secret Library: Reading and Redemption in a Town Under Siege,” and the state of the library today.

