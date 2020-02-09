KGOU
Iran-US Conflict: What's Next For The Region?

By Jim Johnson 9 minutes ago
  • OU Center For Middle East Studies

The United States and Iran haven’t had formal diplomatic relations since the so-called Islamic Revolution which led to the 1979 ouster of the Shah and capture of fifty-two American diplomats and citizens for some 444 days. 

The January 3, 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani is the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations and the impetus for a recent public forum sponsored by the University of Oklahoma’s Center for Middle East Studies. 

 Held February 3rd, 2020 at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History, "Iran-US Conflict: What’s Next for the Region?" featured OU professors Samer Shehata and Joshua Landis joined by Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.  

 KGOU invites you to join us this Sunday at noon for an audio broadcast of the forum which offers historical perspective and the speakers’ thoughts on how the two nations might resolve this ongoing conflict.  

Iran

