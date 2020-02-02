The Journalist's Job

Journalism is messy, but essential

This is the Manager’s Minute.

News reporting is messy. Getting facts right, connecting dots and writing an interesting, accurate story on a strict deadline is not easy.

But, the work journalists do is essential to a functioning democracy. We’re obligated to ask tough questions, push for answers and hold public officials and powerful institutions accountable.

Whoever is in power at the time doesn’t often like it when we ask them questions they don’t want to answer, about topics they’d rather not discuss, or expose them for hiding the truth.

We’re used to that.

It can be uncomfortable, but that’s the journalists’ job: To seek the truth, and tell it, so you KNOW the truth.

We’re not always right, but we are trained to be unbiased, fair, ethical and courageous.

KGOU, StateImpact Oklahoma and NPR are dedicated to public service journalism, and we ask for your support at KGOU.ORG, so we can keep working…for you.

Thanks for listening.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.