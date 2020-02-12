Judge Voids UNC's Controversial Settlement Over Confederate Statue 'Silent Sam'

A judge has overturned a contentious settlement that the University of North Carolina system reached with the Sons of Confederate Veterans over the Confederate monument known as Silent Sam.

The November 2019 deal required the UNC system to give Silent Sam to the group, along with $2.5 million for its preservation and display.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour ruled Wednesday that the Confederate group lacked standing to bring its lawsuit against the UNC system.

The judge announced his decision at a hearing as five UNC students and a faculty member, partnered with the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, intervened to try to stop the settlement.

Silent Sam had stood in a prominent location on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill since 1913. The Confederate monument was toppled by protesters in August 2018, amid a wave of similar actions nationally.

Many Confederate monuments were torn down following a weekend of violence in 2017 that began with a white nationalist rally at a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va.

This is a developing story with more details to come.

