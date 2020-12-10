Kamala Harris' Husband, Doug Emhoff, To Teach Law At Georgetown

The incoming second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, will join the faculty of Georgetown Law, the largest law school in the United States.

"This role at Georgetown will be separate and apart from his official role as second gentleman," a transition spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the representative was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Emhoff, who is severing ties with law firm DLA Piper, where he was a partner, will serve as a distinguished visitor from practice and teach a course in the spring semester on entertainment law disputes.

"Doug is one of the nation's leading intellectual property and business litigators, and he has a strong commitment to social justice," Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor said in a statement. "I know our students will greatly benefit from his experience and insight, and I am eagerly looking forward to his arrival."

According to the school, Emhoff will also serve as a distinguished fellow of Georgetown Law's Institute for Technology Law and Policy.

"I've long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers," Emhoff said in the statement. "I couldn't be more excited to join the Georgetown community."

Emhoff, 56, is still working on his portfolio for the second gentleman role, the transition spokesperson said.

At a recent visit to the D.C. Central Kitchen for Thanksgiving, Emhoff told reporters that food insecurity would be one of his top issues.

Along with his wife's groundbreaking election as vice president, Emhoff is making historical firsts of his own. Not only would he be the nation's first second gentleman, he will also be the first Jewish person married to a president or vice president.

Future first lady Jill Biden is also planning to continue teaching once she moves into the White House. She taught at Northern Virginia Community College while she was second lady from 2008 to 2016.

