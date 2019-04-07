KGOU Adds to Wall of Honors

This is the Manager’s Minute.

We’re proud to announce that again this year, KGOU has won the Arkansas-Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters Award for Outstanding Radio News Operation.

It’s the top award for radio stations in the two-state area, and KGOU has now won it ten of the last eleven years. Originally the AP Sweepstakes Award, it was renamed the Outstanding Radio News Operation Award last year.

Also, news director Jacob McCleland won three firsts, host Claire Donnelly scored two wins, and reporter/producer Caroline Halter took a second place award.

Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Awards are hard to come by – and KGOU has won two again this year.

The station’s awards for feature series and general news were submitted by Claire Donnelly for How Curious and Storme Jones for a story on plastic bag fees in Norman.

Storme has also won two regional awards in the Society of Professional Journalists student competition - Best Radio Reporting and Best All Around Newscast for the KGOU noon news.

Congratulations, everyone!

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.