KGOU Reporter/Producer Katelyn Howard Wins National SPJ Award

Society of Professional Journalists Recognizes KGOU Reporter/Producer

This is the Manager’s Minute.

With students returning to campus at the University of Oklahoma, we’ve made plans to teach our KGOU Practicum class in a virtual environment.

Since March, most of our team has been working from home; we’re also using a staggered work schedule to limit personal interaction at the station. We’ll use the same approach with Practicum – so students will be able to learn skills we are practicing to operate safely due to COVID-19.

And speaking of students, new KGOU reporter/producer Katelyn Howard has just won a prestigious national award. Katelyn is a recent Gaylord College grad and was a student employee at KGOU before she joined us full-time. She’s been named the winner of SPJ’s Julie Galvan Outstanding Graduate in Journalism Award which recognizes the top student in the nation based on character, service, scholarship and journalism proficiency.

Congratulations, Katelyn Howard!

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.