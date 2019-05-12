KGOU Salutes Students

Journalism students learn and contribute at KGOU

This is the Manager’s Minute.

With the Spring semester over at the University of Oklahoma it’s time for us to say “so long” to students who’ve been part of our team the last few months.

Practicum students Gabriel Castillo and Lauren Owen did community calendars and audio production, and Independent Study student Ricky Tippett produced KGOU promotional spots.

We're glad to say two other Gaylord College students, Katelyn Howard and Taitum Wilson, will be back with us this summer.

And, we have a special shout-out for former host and reporter Storme Jones.

Storme recently won a national Society of Professional Journalists student award for best radio news report, and he was a finalist for two other national awards, including the KGOU Noon News.

Storme graduates as one of the most decorated students in the history of KGOU and the Gaylord College.

To him and all of our students, congratulations, thanks and good luck.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.