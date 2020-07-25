KGOU, StateImpact Oklahoma Combine To Capture 14 SPJ Awards And Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

This is the Manager’s Minute …

The Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists awards have been announced to recognize work done by Oklahoma media organizations in the 2019 calendar year. KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma combined to capture fourteen SPJ awards, including seven for first place.

KGOU took first place awards in Government and Criminal Justice Reporting, Diversity Coverage, Online Multimedia and Election Reporting. StateImpact Oklahoma earned first place in General News, Feature, and Investigative and Enterprise Reporting. Also this year, KGOU won two Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Awards and StateImpact Oklahoma brought home a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage of the Oklahoma opioid trial.

These awards confirm the reporting excellence we deliver, and you can find the full list at KGOU.ORG.

