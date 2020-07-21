KGOU, StateImpact Team Win Awards From Journalism Organization

KGOU and its StateImpact Oklahoma reporting project combined to win 14 awards from the Society of Professional Journalists' Oklahoma Pro Chapter in a virtual awards ceremony Saturday.

Seven were First Place honors in radio and podcasting categories: general news, feature, investigative or enterprise reporting, criminal justice and government reporting, election reporting, diversity reporting, and multimedia or podcasting.

A StateImpact feature on how climate data could aid in weather forecasting took the top spot in a very diverse category, which was swept by the two news organizations. An interview of music icon Herb Alpert and a historical perspective on so-called "drag shows" in Oklahoma City rounded out the category.

The winner in the diversity reporting category is an episode of KGOU's How Curious radio segment on Oklahoma's listings in the "Green Book" of safe establishments for traveling African Americans throughout the Jim Crow South. Judges, a panel from another SPJ chapter, remarked, "Great audience engagement tool created this informative, historical story with modern-day implications."

KGOU's How Curious podcast also picked up the top two awards in the online multimedia or podcast category. Judges remarked that the First Place episode, titled "What Happened To All Of The 'Horny Toads?'" is "a topic most likely not on the radar of many people, but extremely interesting. Great research and sound design."

The list of KGOU's and StateImpact Oklahoma's awards can be found here.

