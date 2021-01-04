Looking Ahead To An Eventful 2021

Welcoming the New Year 2021

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Happy New Year! At long last, 2021 is here.

In 2020, coronavirus forced us to work differently. In 2021, we plan to expand and refine these innovations to grow our audience, develop partnerships and increase private financial support. And, we intend to produce even more local content that connects with people in the diverse communities we serve.

KGOU is going through FCC license renewal for our transmission locations in Norman, Spencer, Ada, Seminole, Shawnee, Chickasha, Clinton and Woodward. You’ll be hearing announcements about that process over the next several weeks.

You can learn more about KGOU in the Key Information section of our website, kgou.org. If you have questions, concerns or suggestions, contact me at manager@kgou.org.

Best wishes to you and your family in 2021.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.