The Maple Syrup Cartel

More than 70% of the world's maple syrup comes from Canada, and mostly from Quebec. But producing maple syrup can be volatile based on the weather. So Canada's government set up production quotas and a reserve, both of which help Canada control the price of maple syrup.

What happens with Canada's maple syrup prices has huge implications for other producers of maple syrup — including people in Vermont, the largest American syrup-producing state.

Today on The Indicator, maple syrup is a hugely valuable commodity in Canada. How does its system work, and how affect the rest of the maple syrup market?

