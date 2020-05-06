Midwest: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

Part of a series on coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but has signed multiple proclamations continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration initially announced on March 17. The most recent proclamation continues the statewide emergency declaration through May 27, while loosening some restrictions from May 1 through May 15.

Provisions of earlier proclamations included the temporary closure of schools and the prohibition of gatherings larger than 10 people.

Reynolds had extended closures and limitations for restaurants, bars and certain retail stores. Her April 6 proclamation imposed additional regulations including the closure of malls, entertainment venues, playgrounds, campgrounds, tobacco stores, museums, and libraries until April 30.

Reynolds also called on police to enforce the prohibition on public gatherings larger than 10 people.

The state said existing permits to carry or acquire a firearm will not expire until further notice.

An April 10 proclamation introduced additional regulatory relief measures. The provisions give health facilities greater flexibility, remove some in-person regulatory requirements and "permit community colleges and school districts to adjust to the suspension of in-person instruction."

Reynolds announced on April 17 that schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Instructional time requirements are waived, and schools will extend their previously-approved "continuous learning" plans.

Reynolds announced the launch of "TestIowa," a public-private partnership set to increase the state's COVID-19 testing capacity by up to 3,000 additional tests per day. The state created an online health assessment, which Reynolds is encouraging even asymptomatic individuals to fill out, and is setting up drive-through testing tents.

Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing hospitals to resume some elective surgeries through a phased approach, and reopening farmers' markets with limited operations, beginning April 27.

In 77 of Iowa's 99 counties, restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks and some retail establishments can resume limited operations if they implement public health measures, effective May 1. The proclamation also lifts restrictions on religious and spiritual gatherings if they observe safety precautions.

Statewide closures are extended through May 15 for bars, casinos, theaters, playgrounds, campgrounds, swimming pools, personal care services, door-to-door sales, entertainment venues, museums, social and fraternal clubs, skate parks, senior citizen centers and daycare facilities.

Iowa Workforce Development issued guidance on April 27 saying Iowans who are idled by temporary coronavirus-related layoffs and who refuse to return to work when recalled by their employer will lose unemployment benefits, with a few exceptions.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed a statewide stay-at-home order that shuts down businesses, government and other operations unless considered essential. People must maintain six feet from others in public, and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. Kelly extended the order through midnight on May 3. Phase one of the state's reopening plan began on May 4.

The governor extended the closure of K-12 schools for the duration of the academic year.

Kelly issued an executive order temporarily preventing foreclosures and evictions.

State government operations were suspended for two weeks beginning March 23 and gradually reintroduced beginning April 6, with a majority of state employees working remotely.

Kelly signed an executive order on April 7 that designates religious services and funerals as "essential functions," but limits in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people and requires clergy to adhere to the safety protocols outlined in the stay-at-home order. State lawmakers voted along party lines to overturn the order the following day, saying it violated religious liberty. Kelly's administration then sued the legislative council in Kansas Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously to uphold the order. On April 18, a federal judge blocked enforcement of the order through May 2. In a joint April 25 court filing with the churches that sued her, Kelly said many restrictions on public gatherings would be lifted beginning May 4.

An April 10 executive order extends professional and occupational licenses for the duration of the pandemic, waives late penalties and expiration fees, and extends deadlines for continuing education requirements.An April 16 order applies occupational licensing extensions to adult-care home workers.

Health officials are encouraging Kansans to wear cloth face coverings in public.

The Kansas Corporation Commission extended an emergency order prohibiting utility disconnects due to nonpayment until May 15.

Kelly and the Department for Children and Families announced the "Hero Relief Program" for financially-eligible essential workers, which expands DCF's child care assistance subsidies for families and offers financial support directly to child care providers.

Kelly signed two executive orders on April 22. One expands the health care workforce by easing some requirements for certain medical licensees, allowing out-of-state health care providers to practice in Kansas and extending liability protections to health care workers responding to COVID-19. The other allows the sale of alcoholic beverages for carryout consumption, subject to certain requirements, and permits licensed establishments to sell liquor in containers other than the original.

On April 30, Kelly introduced her "Ad Astra" plan for gradually reopening the economy. The plan requires local governments to operate under a regulatory baseline, while allowing them to impose additional restrictions if necessary. State officials have released reopening guidance for businesses and industries.

Under phase one of the plan, the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted but mass gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people. Restaurants, libraries and child care facilities can open, and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Bars, nightclubs, fitness centers, hair salons, barber shops and public swimming pools remain closed.

Gov. Doug Burgum has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Many types of businesses were ordered closed through April 30, including recreational facilities, gyms, entertainment venues and "all salons operated by licensed cosmetologists." Restaurants and bars closed to on-site patrons, but takeout and delivery services continued. Businesses can resume or continue operations in accordance with "North Dakota Smart Restart" protocols as of May 1.

Burgum announced on May 1 that K-12 schools will continue with distance learning through the end of the academic year.

Burgum issued an executive order waiving the one-week waiting period to obtain unemployment benefits, as the state saw a surge in jobless claims.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and their household members, are ordered to self-quarantine in their place of residence for 14 days, according to an April 6 executive order.

Burgum signed an order suspending visitation to long-term care facilities, "except in cases of end-of-life or compassionate care circumstances," until further notice.

Burgum signed an executive order allowing Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities and Qualified Residential Treatment Programs to make certain policy and regulatory changes in order to continue providing critical services for vulnerable youth.

Burgum released the state's finalized hospital surge plan on April 14.

Burgum outlined a plan to expand the state's COVID-19 testing capacity, with the goal of performing 1,800 tests per day by April 30.

On April 27, Burgum announced that he would lift certain restrictions and implement new guidelines for businesses as they continue or resume operations after the executive order expires on April 30. He has emphasized that the reopening of businesses is voluntary for those that can meet protocols, and is encouraging people to continue teleworking whenever possible.

The "North Dakota Smart Restart" roadmap offers universal protocols and industry-specific guidance for businesses to protect the health and safety of both workers and customers. On April 28, Burgum released guidance for sectors including restaurants, bars, salons, tattoo parlors and fitness centers. On April 29, Burgum released guidance for movie theaters.

The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department has issued rules and timelines for easing restrictions on park use. Marinas and boat ramps will open on May 9 and 10. Campgrounds will reopen May 21 for limited-service camping. All visitor centers, concession buildings and comfort stations will be closed until Memorial Day. Site-specific equipment rentals will resume starting Memorial Day weekend. Playgrounds are closed and special events are canceled until further notice.

South Dakota has no statewide stay-at-home order. Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order through May 31 that strengthens the language used to require South Dakotans to practice CDC-recommended hygiene practices and social distancing. It also orders businesses and local and municipal governments to restrict gatherings of 10 or more people, tells employers to encourage staff to telework and social distance, and requires health care organizations to postpone all nonessential elective surgeries.

Noem also ordered adults over the age of 65, and anyone with certain underlying medical conditions, in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to stay home. There are exceptions for critical infrastructure jobs and essential errands.

Health care providers are instructed to postpone nonessential elective surgeries.

Noem signed into law a bill that allows for injunctions to enforce directives or orders for the containment of a coronavirus respiratory syndrome.

Elections to be held between April 14 and May 26 have been postponed.

Requirements that students take national standardized tests have been waived.

The state has created a small business economic disaster relief subfund that can make appropriations.

On April 9, Noem extended her previous executive orders through May 31.

Schools are ordered to remain closed and continue with "distance learning" through the end of the academic year.

Noem signed an executive order removing barriers to licensure for health care professionals and expanding access to telehealth.

After nearly 300 workers at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls tested positive for COVID-19, Noem asked the company to temporarily suspend operations. Ken Sullivan, Smithfield's CEO and president, announced on April 12 that the plant would shut down indefinitely. Noem said she was working with the CDC and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to safely reopen it. The CDC released its finalized report on April 23. The plant began a partial reopening on May 4.

Noem signed an executive order on April 20 giving hog producers temporarily flexibility in their state and county regulatory operations.

At an April 21 press conference, Noem encouraged people not to attend two upcoming auto races that had sold hundreds of tickets, but did not opt to take more restrictive action. The speedways later decided to hold the races without spectators present.

The governor's Small Business Relief Fund announced its first 94 recipients, totaling more than $5 million in loans.

On April 28, Noem announced the "Back to Normal" plan, which outlines guidance for individuals, schools, employers, health care providers and local governments. She also signed an executive order putting the plan into effect.

An executive order effective through May 31 provides guidance regarding how the "Back to Normal" plan will apply to state government. Cabinet secretaries and bureau commissioners have the authority to call employees back to the office, though administrative leave is still allowed for employees who cannot come in and cannot work remotely. Approved out-of-state work-related travel is allowed.

