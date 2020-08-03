More Oklahoma School Districts Opt To Start New Year Online

As the first day of school approaches, and COVID-19 cases continue to climb, more Oklahoma districts are deciding to start the year offline.

Oklahoma City Public Schools was the first to decide to be online only to start the year, announcing in July that school would be conducted remotely for at least the first nine weeks.

Now, a cascade of other districts are making similar plans, meaning at least 100,000 public school students will start off their school years at home.

Putnam City, Western Heights, Yukon and Norman have all announced intentions to start online.

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education will vote Monday night on a recommendation to start remotely.

The moves online come after Governor Kevin Stitt asked schools to open their doors and offered PPE to help make it happen in a press conference last week.

Many district plans released publicly show that public school districts are also giving a virtual only option to students who fear the health implications of going to school in-person. But smaller districts especially continue to plan for in-person instruction.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.