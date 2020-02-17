KGOU
The Native Vote In North Dakota

By Kathryn Fink
    Evan Butcher of the Chippewa Tribe plays basketball with younger boys at an encampment near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
Tribal citizens in North Dakota have won a major victory in their right to vote. 

North Dakota has strict voter ID laws requiring proof of a fixed address before one can make a successful trip to the polls. Many native citizens have no such address.

However, the state is entering a new agreement with two native tribes, that allows tribal citizens to vote even if they don’t have a traditional address.

How will this affect state elections going forward?

