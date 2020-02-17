The Native Vote In North Dakota

Originally published on February 17, 2020 1:47 pm
Tribal citizens in North Dakota have won a major victory in their right to vote.
North Dakota has strict voter ID laws requiring proof of a fixed address before one can make a successful trip to the polls. Many native citizens have no such address.
However, the state is entering a new agreement with two native tribes, that allows tribal citizens to vote even if they don’t have a traditional address.
How will this affect state elections going forward?
