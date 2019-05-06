A New Look and a New Sound

KGOU has a new look; Morning Edition has a new sound

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Consistency is one of the most important attributes of a successful organization. As broadcasters, we know our listeners expect us to be consistently good and reliable, but also willing to innovate and change.

This week NPR’s Morning Edition has a new sound.

It’s a fresh take on the traditional Morning Edition theme - warm, engaging, energetic and modern. The new theme music was inspired by the work of BJ Leiderman and is designed to be as engaging and ear-catching as possible to reflect Morning Edition's dynamic mix of engaging, informative and often surprising stories about today's world.

Also, we’ve freshened KGOU’s brand image. Our previous logo served us well for 15 years, but now KGOU has a new look that you'll be seeing online, on social media, in our newsletters and in our business and promotional materials.

Designed by KGOU listener J.D. Reeves, our new logo is clean, bold and smart, with a distinctive shape and the hint of a retro feel.

We think it communicates strength, stability and creativity. And, of course, it reminds everyone KGOU is still Your NPR Source.

Take a look online and email manager@kgou.org to let us know what our new KGOU logo says to you.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.