The News Roundup — Domestic

Four federal prosecutors withdrew from the Roger Stone case after the Justice Department undercut their sentencing recommendation for the long-time friend of the President. One resigned from the Department completely.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders comes out ahead after the New Hampshire primaries, and momentum continues to build for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. Meanwhile, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick dropped out of the presidential race.

The president’s budget proposal for next year includes huge cuts to foreign aid and social safety nets.

We cover the biggest headlines from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

