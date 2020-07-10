 The News Roundup — Domestic | KGOU
The News Roundup — Domestic

  • President Donald Trump speaks during an event with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely re-open schools during the coronavirus pandemic at the White House. As the number of COVID-19 cases surge, Trump met with guests from across the country to discuss how to return to the classroom.
Originally published on July 10, 2020 1:20 pm

This week, the U.S. passed three million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as many states make attempts to return to normal. And although President Donald Trump said Americans could take comfort in a falling death rate, medical officials have disputed that claim, , saying the death rate hasn’t decreased.

Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos threatened to pull federal funding from school districts that didn’t reopen for students in the fall.

But even if schools are open — will kids come? As the country sets new coronavirus records, both parents and educators are growing increasingly nervous about a potential return to the classroom in a few months’ time.

The taped version of Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” debuted on Disney+ this week to the delight of musical theater fans on social media. But the show’s premiere rekindled criticism about its portrayal of slaveholders.

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda responded:

We talk about the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

