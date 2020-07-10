The News Roundup — Domestic

This week, the U.S. passed three million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as many states make attempts to return to normal. And although President Donald Trump said Americans could take comfort in a falling death rate, medical officials have disputed that claim, , saying the death rate hasn’t decreased.

Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos threatened to pull federal funding from school districts that didn’t reopen for students in the fall.

But even if schools are open — will kids come? As the country sets new coronavirus records, both parents and educators are growing increasingly nervous about a potential return to the classroom in a few months’ time.

The taped version of Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” debuted on Disney+ this week to the delight of musical theater fans on social media. But the show’s premiere rekindled criticism about its portrayal of slaveholders.

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda responded:



Appreciate you so much, @brokeymcpoverty. All the criticisms are valid. The sheer tonnage of complexities & failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5 hour musical. Did my best. It’s all fair game. https://t.co/mjhU8sXS1U — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020



We talk about the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

