The News Roundup — Domestic

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the return of the daily coronavirus briefings he held in March and April. As the country sets COVID-19 records, Trump will look to regain the public’s trust as his poll numbers slip ahead of the November election.

Mayors, governors and attorneys general are pushing back on the president’s suggestion that he would send federal officials into cities across the country to quell protests. The administration has deployed federal forces to Portland and is planning to send troops to Chicago.

The state of California surpassed New York in the most reported cases of any state with 409,000. The city of Los Angeles is considering entering a complete lockdown.

And Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives, after Congressman Ted Yoho, R-Fla. called her a “f—ing b—ch” on the steps of the U.S. Capitol this week.



Rep @AOC: “I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly he does not want to. Clearly when given the opportunity he will not & I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women & using abusive language towards women.” pic.twitter.com/XKymFh3Oyf — CSPAN (@cspan) July 23, 2020



