The News Roundup — International

Lockdowns and evacuations continue around the world since the coronavirus outbreak was first reported three weeks ago in Wuhan, China. With an estimated 564 deaths in China alone, Hong Kong has mandated visitors from mainland China self-quarantine during the incubation period, which is believed to last for about two weeks. Meanwhile, the global economy takes a hit as companies and airlines suspend operations in China to prevent further outbreaks. Among suspended airlines and evacuated flights on lock down, a cruise ship in Japan carrying 2,000 passengers sits quarantined as the government braces for more cases.

A report by Human Rights Watch found over 200 cases of people being abused and killed in El Salvador, after deportation by the U.S. Though the Human Rights Watch report dates back to 2013, under more restrictive immigration policies implemented by the Trump Administration, many asylum seekers have been denied entry and have been forced back into dangerous conditions. While the report comes after a year and a half of collecting documents, research and personal interviews, there are no other organizations or governments who have examined the outcomes of individuals being deported back to El Salvador.

The leader of Al-Qaeda in Yemen, Qassim al-Rimi, is believed to have been killed in a CIA airstrike. U.S officials await confirmation after initial reports and tweets from President Donald Trump broke the news. The news comes after the group took responsibility for an attack on a U.S naval base in Florida that killed three U.S sailors.

As we do every week, we recap this week’s top global headlines.

