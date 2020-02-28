The News Roundup — International

As the struggle to contain coronavirus continues around the world, the World Health Organization is reporting more new cases in a day diagnosed outside of China than inside of the country. This comes after reports that the infection has now spread to every continent (except for Antarctica) after Brazil reported its first patient earlier this week. Now, officials in Saudi Arabia are stopping foreign pilgrims from entering the country and Japan will begin to close all schools next week.

While President Trump received a warm welcome by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi saw its worst violence in decades with at least 11 people killed, including a police officer. Mob violence broke out between a Hindu and Muslim group following demonstrations against Modi’s citizenship law that targeted Muslims.

And in Syria, conditions worsen as more than 800,000 refugees flee from Idlib, where the Assad-led airstrikes seek to stamp out the remaining rebel-held territory. With little supplies and limited international aid, many Syrians have turned to desperate measures like burning shoes or huddling underneath olive trees to keep warm. At least nine children have died from exposure.

We cover those stories and more as we wrap up the global news that made headlines this week.

