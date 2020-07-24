Norman City Council Member Resigns Amid Recall Effort And Address Change

The City of Norman’s Ward 5 Council Member Sereta Wilson announced Thursday night she is resigning.

Wilson said in a Facebook post she’s resigning because she’s moving to a different ward.

"The timing of this comes on the heels of some folks in the community trying to undo me, my businesses, my existence as a city council member," Wilson said in the post.

Wilson seems to be referring to the group Unite Norman who recently filed petitions to recall her, Mayor Breea Clark and three other council members: Kate Bierman, Alison Petrone and Stephen Holman.

Each petition states the reason for seeking recall is because the mayor and council members do not represent “the views of the people of Norman on important issues.”

Representatives from Unite Norman have said the the group decided to file the recall petitions after the Norman City Council voted in June to remove $865,000 from the police department's proposed budget.

City Clerk Brenda Hall said petitioners have until Aug. 14 to collect the signatures of 25% of registered voters in Norman to initiate recall proceedings for Mayor Clark. To begin recall proceedings for the city council members, the signitures of 25% of each of the council member's wards registered voters are required.

"My time on council has been very rewarding, and I am proud of every decision I have made," Wilson said in the post.

Wilson’s last city council meeting will be on Aug. 11.

