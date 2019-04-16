NPR Work Recognized by Gracie Awards

Originally published on April 16, 2019 11:58 am
For four decades the Gracie Awards, hosted by The Alliance for Women in Media and named for radio host Gracie Allen, have honored the achievements of women working in media and the strides made to advance their position in the medium. Today, NPR is proud to announce that NPR reporting has won five Gracie awards:
- In the Investigative Feature - Non-Commercial for Radio category: "Abused and Betrayed" for coverage of the hidden sexual assault epidemic among people with intellectual disabilities.
- In the Series - Non-Commercial for Radio category: Yuki Noguchi's piece "Anguished Families Shoulder The Biggest Burdens Of Opioid Addiction" about the families dealing with opioid addictions in the United States.
- In the News Feature - Non-Commercial for Radio category: "A New Wave Of Meth Overloads Communities Struggling With Opioids" from Morning Edition on communities struggling with the opioid crisis.
- In the Public Affairs - Non-Commercial for Radio category: NPR's #HowToRaiseAHuman series.
- In the Documentary - Non-Commercial for Radio category: Debbie Elliot's piece "After MLK's Death, Coretta Scott King Went To Memphis To Finish His Work," about Coretta Scott King's mission to continue to fight for civil rights.
Several NPR Member Stations were also recognized:
- Amanda Peacher and Kate Concannon won in the Portrait/Biography - Non-Commercial Local category.
- Ideastream (WCPN) won in the News Feature - Non-Commercial Local category for "Cleveland Softball Gets A Financial 'Assist' From The Chinese."
- Sarah Delia of WFAE won in the Reporter/Correspondent - Non-Commercial for the She Says podcast
- KQED won in the Special - Non-Commercial Local category for "Do You Really Want to Know? One Man's Search for Family From Jonestown and Beyond."
- Suzie Racho of KQED won in the Producer - Non-Commercial Local category for The California Report.
- KQED won in the Documentary - Non-Commercial Local category for "She Strived to Be the Perfect Mom and Landed in the Psych Ward."
- The State of Things from WUNC won in the Talk Show - Non-Commercial Local category.
- KQED won in the Interview Feature - Non-Commercial Local category for "Waiting in Pinole: A Mother's and Son's Migrant Caravan Journey to the Bay Area."
- WNYC won in the Series - Non - Commercial Local category for "Migrant Mom Poised to Reunite with Children Shares Detention Story."
- WFUV won in the Crisis Coverage - Student category for "Bronx Students Stand Up To Gun Violence."
- Madison Lawson of KBIA won in the Host/Personality - Student for The Obvious Question.
- Prickly Politics from WFUV won in the Interactive Media-Student category.
This is the twelfth year in a row that women and NPR pieces have won Gracie awards. Congratulations to the NPR and public media winners, as well as the producers, editors, and many others who made these pieces possible. The full list of winners can be found on the Gracie's website.
