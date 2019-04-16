KGOU

NPR Work Recognized by Gracie Awards

By Jennifer Kerr 3 minutes ago
Originally published on April 16, 2019 11:58 am

For four decades the Gracie Awards, hosted by The Alliance for Women in Media and named for radio host Gracie Allen, have honored the achievements of women working in media and the strides made to advance their position in the medium. Today, NPR is proud to announce that NPR reporting has won five Gracie awards:

  • In the Investigative Feature - Non-Commercial for Radio category: "Abused and Betrayed" for coverage of the hidden sexual assault epidemic among people with intellectual disabilities.

  • In the Public Affairs - Non-Commercial for Radio category: NPR's #HowToRaiseAHuman series.

Several NPR Member Stations were also recognized:

This is the twelfth year in a row that women and NPR pieces have won Gracie awards. Congratulations to the NPR and public media winners, as well as the producers, editors, and many others who made these pieces possible. The full list of winners can be found on the Gracie's website.

