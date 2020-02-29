NPR's 50th Anniversary

Susan Stamberg's first day as co-host of All Things Considered (March 1, 1972)

This is the Manager’s Minute.

February 26th marked the 50-year anniversary of the incorporation of National Public Radio, now known as NPR.

Three years before, the 1967 Public Broadcasting Act had created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which established NPR.

In 1970 the idea of non-commercial, educational radio programming was a novel concept, but it soon caught on. A new national radio news program, All Things Considered, debuted in 1971; Morning Edition premiered 8 years later.

Now, they’re the number one and number two-rated news/talk radio programs in the U.S. And, last year NPR was named the nation’s “most-loved” news service brand in the 2019 Harris Poll Equi-Trend Study.

More than 100 million people access NPR across all platforms…and that includes you.

