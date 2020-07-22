OKCPS Votes To Delay Fall Start Date, Go Virtual For First Nine Weeks

Oklahoma City Public Schools students will be in virtual classrooms when school starts up on August 31.

The state’s largest district also pushed back the first day of school by three weeks in a Tuesday afternoon special school board meeting. District officials say the push back is to prep for virtual instruction for at least the first nine weeks of schooling.

Assistant superintendent Jason Brown says the move is necessary as COVID-19 rates rise in and around Oklahoma City.

"We can not in good conscience continue to advocate for a traditional return to school," Brown said. "The safest way to educate, as identified by the CDC, is virtually."

The board will monitor the situation. Later in the fall semester, the school district will decide the best way to proceed educating kids, whether that be remotely or in person.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.