Oklahoma Engaged Wins Prestigious Award

Oklahoma Engaged wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award

This is the Manager’s Minute.

It all began with an idea: do election reporting designed to serve the public more than candidates by focusing on issues important to people.

So, we brought together our public radio partners – KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU – to provide in-depth coverage of the 2018 elections and called it Oklahoma Engaged: Project Public Office.

With major funding from the Ethics & Excellence in Journalism Foundation and the Kirkpatrick Foundation we knew we had the resources to do something special. We did.

Now, Oklahoma Engaged has won a coveted journalism honor: a regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Oklahoma Engaged won the award for Excellence in Innovation in the Large Market Radio Division for Region 6, which includes stations in Oklahoma and Texas.

It’s been a great team effort, and it all began with an idea, and a commitment to innovation, collaboration and public service.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.