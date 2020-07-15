 Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus | KGOU
By & Paul Monies 49 minutes ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, a day after the state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Stitt made the announcement in a Zoom call with reporters along with his interim Health Commissioner, Lance Frye. 

Stitt led a meeting of the Commissioners of the Land Office on Tuesday morning. He wore a mask around his neck but otherwise led the meeting without a mask and answered reporters’ questions after the meeting. 

A member of Stitt’s cabinet, David Ostrowe, tested positive for the coronavirus in March and quarantined for two weeks.

