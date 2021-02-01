Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's State Of The State Address Ushers In 2021 Session

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday kicked off the legislative session with his annual State of the State address in front of the House and Senate. KGOU had live analysis of the challenges facing lawmakers this session before and after Stitt’s speech.

In his speech, Stitt announced an agenda developed in concert with the majority Republican Oklahoma Legislature, centered on three pillars.

KGOU brings you Gov. Kevin Stitt's 2021 State of the State address, wrapped by analysis from local reporters before and after the speech.

“Number one, make Oklahoma a top 10 state for business. Number two, deliver taxpayers more for their money. And number three, invest in our fellow Oklahomans,” he said.

Stitt and his partners in the legislature plan on doing all that by minimizing regulations -- including COVID-19 restrictions -- in a bid to draw businesses to Oklahoma, and by looking for creative ways to cut spending.

Stitt went on to emphasize the importance of schools offering in-person classes, before saying the biggest threat to the state comes from the uncertainty created by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v Oklahoma, which created new questions surrounding tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma. Stitt called for tribal leaders to come to the table and negotiate specific rules for how state and tribal authority coexist.