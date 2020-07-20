 Oklahoma June Unemployment Rate Drops | KGOU
Oklahoma June Unemployment Rate Drops

Oklahoma’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 6.6 percent in June, a decrease from 12.6 percent in May, according to new data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and the U.S. Department of Labor. 

 

The state is currently tied with Maine for the fifth lowest unemployment rate in the country. That’s less than the national unemployment rate for June which is 11.1 percent. 

 

 

Oklahoma’s current unemployment rate is also lower than nearby states like Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. 

Statewide seasonally adjusted employment increased by 56,409 people in June while unemployment fell by 113,643. Despite the decrease in unemployment, the numbers seem to show that 57,234 Oklahomans dropped out of the workforce in June. 

Leisure and hospitality had the largest monthly job increase in the state in June followed by trade, transportation and utilities and professional and business services. 

