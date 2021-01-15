Oklahoma National Guard Troops Prepare For Protests At The Capitol

National Guard troops are joining state and federal law enforcement to protect the state Capitol in case violent protesters target the building this weekend. The precautions are a reaction to last week’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and threats of more violence leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Governor Kevin Stitt is activating 75 members of the Oklahoma National Guard through next Thursday at the request of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.



The governor’s office said in a news release the guard is being deployed “out of an abundance of caution.”



The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned in a memo this week that extremists supporting President Donald Trump may stage armed protests in state capitols across the country.



The Oklahoma City FBI and Governor Stitt’s office say they don’t have any specific or credible threats of violence against the Oklahoma Capitol building.



Stitt says he supports Oklahomans right to peacefully demonstrate but the state “will not tolerate violence or damage to property.”



The FBI encourages Oklahomans who have information on violent threats to call or email its tip lines.

