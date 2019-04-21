Photos: Easter Services Around The World

Christians around the world gathered on Sunday to mark the end of Holy Week and celebrate Easter.

Festivities took on many forms. While some worshipers reenacted the Passion of the Christ, others gathered for candle-lit services or colorful processions.

For many Christians, this year's holiday was a more somber affair. In Paris, the fire the engulfed Notre Dame this past week forced worshipers to find other places to attend services. In Sri Lanka, celebrations were shattered Sunday morning with a series of explosions that ripped through multiple churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people and injuring hundreds more.

Speaking at the Vatican, Pope Francis addressed the tragedy and the lives lost.

"I want to express my loving closeness to the Christian community, targeted while they were gathered in prayer, and all the victims of such cruel violence," the Pope said. "I entrust to the Lord all those who were tragically killed and pray for the injured and all those who are suffering as a result of this dramatic event."

The Pope also spoke about conflicts in other areas of the world and urged leaders to work together to find peaceful resolutions.

