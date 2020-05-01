Pulling Together In Stressful Times

This is the Manager’s Minute. I’m Dick Pryor.

COVID-19 has separated us from friends and loved ones and changed our daily lives. It doesn’t affect everybody the same way, but this crisis has also pulled people closer together.

KGOU is delivering reliable information that holds us together and is keeping you company with familiar voices. Here’s what else we’re doing: partnering with the law firm of Phillips Murrah to support OU medicine and provide personal protective equipment to health care workers.

On Giving Tuesday Now, May 5th, for every contribution KGOU receives Phillips Murrah will donate ten dollars to OU Medicine. Plus, each gift to KGOU will be matched dollar for dollar by some of KGOU’s most generous and loyal supporters.

Your donation will have triple the impact. So, if you’re able, please donate at KGOU.ORG. Help us serve you and lend a hand to health care providers when they need it most. Thanks.