Remembering And Honoring Our Special People

Pausing to reflect on 2020

This is the Manager’s Minute.

This Christmas season marks the end of a chaotic year. We’re glad to reach this season of peace and joy...together. We’re grateful for our listeners’ encouragement and support.

When public television’s much-loved Fred Rogers accepted a lifetime achievement award, he asked everyone watching to take a moment to think about the people in their lives who believed in, encouraged and supported them.

So, this holiday season, our wish is that you will do what Mister Rogers suggested – pause, reflect and remember your special people.

We appreciate you.

Best wishes for the holidays and Happy New Year to you and your family from all of us at KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma.

With the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.