Senate Candidate Abby Broyles Struck In Hit-And-Run Accident

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles was struck in her car during a hit-and-run accident Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

Broyles, who is challenging Sen. Jim Inhofe in November, proceeded to drive through an intersection after the light had turned green and was t-boned by a driver who fled the scene, according to the police report.

Charity Head, deputy communications director for Broyles’ Senate campaign, said Broyles was driving home from a dinner when the accident occurred.

A doctor has put Broyles under concussion protocols after seeking medical attention Monday morning.

“She’s ready to get back on the campaign trail though we’re holding her back a little bit because we want to make sure that she’s safe,” Head said.

According to the police report, the driver’s car that hit Broyles is silver and has front end damage, but the make and model is unknown.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating the accident.

