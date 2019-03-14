Shots Fired At Christchurch, New Zealand, Mosque

There are multiple, but preliminary, reports of shots fired at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, according to ABC News Australia.

There reports of casualties and fatalities.

The attack occurred at 1:40 p.m. Friday at a time when many people were in the Masjid Al Noor Mosque on the edge of Hagley Park.

Armed police have been deployed to the area. The public is being urged to stay indoors.

"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter. Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high," New Zealand police said in a tweet.

There are unconfirmed reports about another shooting incident at a mosque in Linwood, a suburb of New Zealand, according to ABC News Australia.

