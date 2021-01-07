StateImpact Oklahoma Reporters Reflect On Eventful 2020

The coronavirus. Black Lives Matter activism. A presidential election.

The events of 2020 will continue to ripple into 2021.

Last year, the reporters of StateImpact Oklahoma had to adapt to constantly changing situations and remained focused on telling stories that matter at the intersection of people and policy.

The year began with nary a thought of COVID-19. The virus hadn’t been detected in Oklahoma and seemed a world away to policymakers and the people of the state.

At the beginning of 2020 Oklahoma was trying to help hundreds of prisoners released in the nation’s largest commutation.

Further in criminal justice, covered by StateImpact’s Quinton Chandler, the state was still grappling with a high prison population, limited resources for prisons and how to make new rules for lethal injections.

In education, a number of persistent issues continued. StateImpact’s Robby Korth covered things like the state’s lagging higher education funding, to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s fight with the tribes over gaming money to guns in Oklahoma schools.

But all these issues faded into the background on March 11.

As the Utah Jazz prepped to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Chesapeake Energy Arena. There was a sudden delay.

Shortly after that NBA game was delayed, StateImpact sprang into action producing numerous stories on the coronavirus and how Oklahomans were responding.

In the spring and summer, StateImpact added new managing editor Logan Layden and health reporter Catherine Sweeney.

Since starting, Sweeney has reported on the difficulty to find a hospital bed in Oklahoma City during the pandemic, inconsistent public health messaging and how Oklahoma has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Although the coronavirus has only taken a stronger hold in Oklahoma, the end of 2020 brought a light at the end of the tunnel: a vaccine. State officials administered Oklahoma’s first coronavirus shot on December 14.

What 2021 has in store isn’t written yet. All we do know is that StateImpact will be here to tell you those stories as they unfold.

