Supreme Court To Take Up D.C. Sniper Case, Raising Issue of Sentencing Minors

The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh whether one of those convicted in the "D.C. Sniper" killings should have a lessened sentence.

Lee Boyd Malvo, 34, is currently serving a life term in prison. He was 17 at the time of the 2002 shootings that killed 10 people. The shootings terrorized the D.C. area for almost two months. The trigger was pulled in Washington and suburban shopping centers in Maryland and Virginia.

John Allen Muhammad, who was 25 years older and brought Malvo into the country illegally, was executed in 2009.

At issue is a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that held that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for those under 18 was unconstitutional in most cases and retroactive.

The phrase that will be heard in this case is "irreparable corruption" and whether the crime committed represents that or just "the transient immaturity of youth."

The 4th Circuit in Virginia ruled that Malvo deserves at least a new sentencing. His Maryland sentencing was upheld in 2017, which Malvo has appealed.

The case is expected to be heard in the fall.

