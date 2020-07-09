The Supreme Court Wraps Up Another Term

The last day of the Supreme Court’s term is on Thursday, But during this week alone, the court has already handed down two rulings with broad consequences for American workers.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that religious and moral objectors can opt out of an Affordable Care Act mandate requiring most health plans to cover free birth control. The court’s conservatives made up the majority. Two justices dissented, and two others said that while they didn’t agree with the majority, they did think the case should go back to the lower courts.

Another Wednesday case also dealt with religious exemptions — and also came down in favor of the conservatives.

Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru deals with whether ministries are exempt from anti-discrimination law and can fire employees without fear of a lawsuit. The court ruled 7-2 that they are exempt, at least in the case of teachers at religious schools. It’s unclear how broad the ruling could be applied.

We put that question and others to law professor and Supreme Court expert Leah Litman.



